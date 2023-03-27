Marvell cuts its entire China R&D team

© Marvell Technology Group

The California-based company is cutting around 320 jobs, or 4% of its global staff, according to the South China Morning Post citing a statement from the company.

"We are streamlining our organisation to ensure that our workforce is positioned to take advantage of our most promising opportunities, both now and when we emerge from the current industry downcycle," Stacey Keegan, Marvell's vice-president of corporate marketing, said in the statement.

The country will still remain a large and important market for Marvell, however, Keegan said that the company has decided to "concentrate” its China-based resources on customer-facing teams, a move that has "resulted in the elimination of certain R&D roles".