Micross opens new manufacturing facility in Florida

What Do Smart Meters, Electric Cars and Notebooks Have in Common? Diotec Knows the Answer!

For 50 years now, Diotec Semiconductor AG has been a specialist in the design and manufacturing of discrete semiconductor components. With our headquarters in Heitersheim, Germany, we are experts in the design and manufacturing of discrete semiconductor components. Our Diodes, Rectifiers, Transistors, LDOs and MOSFETs are ideally suited for a wide range of applications. We have four manufacturing locations on three continents and are proud of a worldwide network of sales and support offices.