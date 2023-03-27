Micross opens new manufacturing facility in Florida
Microelectronic product and service solutions provider, Micross Components, has officially opened its new 85,000 square feet flagship semiconductor and specialty electronics manufacturing facility in Apopka, Florida.
"Micross' investment in Florida reinforces our commitment in expanding world-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities onshore. The products and services Micross provide enable all of the industries critical to our national interests, including aerospace & defense, medical, energy, and transportation. We are very excited to share with you how Micross is strengthening the electronics supply chain for the United States and our friends worldwide," says Vincent Buffa, Chairman and CEO of Micross, in a press release.
Micross now has fourteen AS9100/ISO9001 certified manufacturing facilities, with 10 in the US, one in Mexico, and three in the UK, along with a design center in Denmark, sales offices across southeast Asia, an Express Die Distribution center in Massachusetts, and is headquartered on Long Island, in Melville, New York.
"We've spent the past 2 decades building up the semiconductor and specialty electronics ecosystem we have today, enabling Micross to provide what otherwise would require many other specialty electronics providers. The scale of each of the specialty services we provide is many times that of our nearest competitor, for any specialty value added service," Jeremy Adams, Vice President, Micross Products & Services, adds.