Alphawave Semi opens new office in India
Connectivity specialist Alphawave Semi continues its expansion in India with the opening of its latest office in Pune.
The new office spans over 20,000 square feet and houses high-speed test and characterisation laboratory space for the company's engineering teams to design, test, and launch leading-edge custom silicon chips, and the next generation of high-speed connectivity IP.
“The opening of our new cutting-edge facility in Pune is an integral part of Alphawave Semi’s ambition to become a vertically-integrated semiconductor leader in high-speed connectivity,” says Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi, in a press release. “This facility, with its talented team, significantly enhances our capabilities to cater to the growing demands of our global customers for high-speed connectivity IP and custom silicon solutions required in data center, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage applications.”
Pune is an important hub for semiconductor chip design – in recent years, it has cultivated a rapidly growing ecosystem of universities, research & development centers and technology companies, and provides access to a talented engineering workforce.
The Pune office is Alphawave Semi’s tenth location and marks its third office expansion this year following Ottawa, Canada, and San Jose, California.