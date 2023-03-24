Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© jirsak dreamstime.com Business |

Alphawave Semi opens new office in India

Connectivity specialist Alphawave Semi continues its expansion in India with the opening of its latest office in Pune.

The new office spans over 20,000 square feet and houses high-speed test and characterisation laboratory space for the company's engineering teams to design, test, and launch leading-edge custom silicon chips, and the next generation of high-speed connectivity IP.

“The opening of our new cutting-edge facility in Pune is an integral part of Alphawave Semi’s ambition to become a vertically-integrated semiconductor leader in high-speed connectivity,” says Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi, in a press release. “This facility, with its talented team, significantly enhances our capabilities to cater to the growing demands of our global customers for high-speed connectivity IP and custom silicon solutions required in data center, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage applications.”

Pune is an important hub for semiconductor chip design – in recent years, it has cultivated a rapidly growing ecosystem of universities, research & development centers and technology companies, and provides access to a talented engineering workforce.

The Pune office is Alphawave Semi’s tenth location and marks its third office expansion this year following Ottawa, Canada, and San Jose, California.

Aehr receives volume production order from major SiC customer Aehr Test Systems has received an order from its second major SiC semiconductor customer for production quantities of WaferPak full wafer contactors to be used with previously ordered FOX-XP systems for test and burn-in of SiC semiconductor wafers in their production facility.
UK says Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware could hurt competition The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority says that Broadcom’s deal to buy VMware could lead to less innovation and drive up the cost of computer parts used by the government, banks and telecoms.
Infineon and Delta extends partnership to automotive applications German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is expanding its cooperation Taiwanese power management specialist Delta Electronics from industrial to automotive applications.
Renesas extend connectivity portfolio via Panthronics acquisition Renesas Electronics has, via a subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
Ad
Omni Design opens design centre in India Omni Design Technologies, a provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP products, is opening a new design centre in Hyderabad, India.
Ad
Component obsolescence – how do you avoid the headache? Component obsolescence is something unavoidable. It’s in the nature of our industry to keep innovating and thus leaving the old behind. But component obsolescence should not mean product obsolescence.
Nano Dimension inaugurates European HQ Nano Dimension has inaugurated its new European headquarters in Munich, Germany to further its commercial and R&D efforts.
Murata to set up JV to produce MLCC raw materials Murata Manufacturing plans to set up a joint venture agreement with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. and Fuji Titanium Industry, a subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo.
Microchip USA moves to new location As the business has continued to grow and evolve, Microchip USA found itself in need of a bigger and better space in order to continue to facilitate its operations.
Samsung’s Texas plant could be more pricey than initially thought Samsung Electronics' future chip plant in Taylor, Texas, will cost the company over USD 25 billion, up more than USD 8 billion from initial forecasts, undisclosed sources told Reuters.
Semtech's president and CEO to retire Semtech Corporation's president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will retire from his role after having served in such capacity for 17 years.
Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems Amtech Systems has received a multi-unit order for high-volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States.
Tageos to set up two new ma­jor man­u­fac­tur­ing sites Tageos, a designer and manufacturer of RFID inlays and tags, says that the company has o soon be opening two new manufacturing sites in the USA and China.
Nexperia responds to news that its chips have been found in Russian military equipment News has circulated that Nexperia chips have been found in Russian military equipment. Nexperia says that it has never been involved in projects of military nature and that it has no intention of doing so in the future.
Microchip reaches milestone in its Oregon expansion Microchip Technology says it has reached a milestone in its multi-year, USD 800 million initiative aimed at tripling the production capacity at its Gresham, Oregon manufacturing facility.
Samsung plans to build five new chip plants An investment of KRW 300 trillion won (USD 230 billion) will result in the construction of five new domestic semiconductor plants for Samsung Electronics over the next 20 years.
Mitsubishi Electric looking to boost its SiC power semiconductor business The Japanese company says that it will double a previously announced investment plan to approximately JPY 260 billion (EUR 1.8 billion), mainly for the construction of a new wafer plant to increase production of SiC power semiconductors.
Improved sales sentiment from December 2022 continued in 1Q23 February 2023 electronic components sales sentiment powers past expectations, momentum carries into March outlook.
RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO RS Group plc announces that Simon Pryce will step into the role of CEO and Executive Director of RS with effect from 3 April 2023. David Egan, currently Acting CEO, will work alongside Simon in his role as CFO.
Rebound Electronics has no intention of slowing down 2022 proved to be a successful year for the distributor. The company experienced growth – both in business and presence – in multiple regions. Evertiq reached out to Marcin Malinowski, Eastern Europe Director in Rebound Electronics, to talk about the challenges and of the past year and the opportunities ahead.
Infineon and Continental team up on vehicle architectures Continental will be collaborating with Infineon Technologies AG in the development of server-based vehicle architectures.
onsemi relocates its headquarters – looking to add employees onsemi recently announced the move of its headquarters from Phoenix to Scottsdale, Arizona. The new office is located on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).
Nexperia expands cleanroom space in Germany Caverion has recently handed over an ISO4-certified cleanroom to semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia Germany GmbH for its Hamburg production facility.
Kansas to get new $1.9 billion chip manufacturing facility EMP Shield, a company focused on protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest USD 1.9 billion in a new computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington, Kansas.
Merck and Intel fund new academic research program in Europe Merck and Intel Corporation are looking to enable more sustainable semiconductor manufacturing solutions by funding a new academic research program in Europe.
Load more news
March 23 2023 3:49 pm V20.13.12-1
Ad
Ad