Alphawave Semi opens new office in India

The new office spans over 20,000 square feet and houses high-speed test and characterisation laboratory space for the company's engineering teams to design, test, and launch leading-edge custom silicon chips, and the next generation of high-speed connectivity IP.

“The opening of our new cutting-edge facility in Pune is an integral part of Alphawave Semi’s ambition to become a vertically-integrated semiconductor leader in high-speed connectivity,” says Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi, in a press release. “This facility, with its talented team, significantly enhances our capabilities to cater to the growing demands of our global customers for high-speed connectivity IP and custom silicon solutions required in data center, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage applications.”

Pune is an important hub for semiconductor chip design – in recent years, it has cultivated a rapidly growing ecosystem of universities, research & development centers and technology companies, and provides access to a talented engineering workforce.

The Pune office is Alphawave Semi’s tenth location and marks its third office expansion this year following Ottawa, Canada, and San Jose, California.