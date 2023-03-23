Magnachip to cut workforce by 5%

© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

The company has reportedly offered voluntary retirement to up to 5% of its workforce of 900, reports South Korean electronics industry media The Elec citing undisclosed sources.

The source continued to state that the move is likely a “precursor before a sale”. Magnachip declined to comment when approached by the Elec.

Last year the company recorded revenues of USD 337 million, a 28.8% decrease from 2021.