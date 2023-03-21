Omni Design opens design centre in India
Omni Design Technologies, a provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP products, is opening a new design centre in Hyderabad, India.
This will be the company's fifth design centre, adding to the existing design centres in Milpitas, California), Fort Collins in Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore in India.
The company specialises in providing high-performance, ultra-low power analog-to-digital converter (ADC), digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and analog front end (AFE) IP products, as well as compact and low-power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced FinFET nodes to 28nm process nodes.
Omni Design has been growing rapidly and actively recruiting talent in analog and digital design and systems engineering. The company states that the Hyderabad design centre will contribute to all of Omni Design's product families.
“With the growth in next generation wireless communication, automotive, machine-learning and space communication markets, customer demand for Omni Design IP is growing at a fast pace,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies, in a press release. “Hyderabad is a key location as it offers a rich pool of highly-skilled and experienced analog, digital and mixed signal engineers needed to design the high performance, low power IP products being developed by Omni Design.”