Omni Design opens design centre in India

© jirsak dreamstime.com

This will be the company's fifth design centre, adding to the existing design centres in Milpitas, California), Fort Collins in Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore in India.

The company specialises in providing high-performance, ultra-low power analog-to-digital converter (ADC), digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and analog front end (AFE) IP products, as well as compact and low-power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced FinFET nodes to 28nm process nodes.

Omni Design has been growing rapidly and actively recruiting talent in analog and digital design and systems engineering. The company states that the Hyderabad design centre will contribute to all of Omni Design's product families.