Nano Dimension inaugurates European HQ

Munich was chosen due to its prominence as a technology and manufacturing hub for Germany and the European region. The company says that it expects to make great strides in Advanced Material R&D, thanks to the leading research institutions, materials companies, and strong industrial and technology workforce that exist specifically in Munich and the State of Bavaria.

“Germany has long been a strategic focus for Nano Dimension. The concentration of our commercial and R&D relationships is hard to beat. We are happy to cement our work in the country and region by establishing our new headquarters in Munich in the State of Bavaria. This city and region are at the forefront of two aspects that define Nano Dimension – technology and manufacturing. We look forward to being even closer to the people we work with already and hope to work more with in the future,” says Ziki Peled, President of Nano Dimension EMEA, in a press release.

This newest development complements the company’s strong presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia and Israel.