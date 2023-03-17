Semtech's president and CEO to retire

© Semtech

Mr. Maheswaran has committed to providing 18 months of transition support to the company – continuing in his role as CEO until a to-be-determined date as the company starts the search for his replacement, and then continuing in a consulting role with the company. Mr. Maheswaran is expected to remain a member of Semtech’s board of directors until his retirement.

Mr. Maheswaran was appointed Semtech’s CEO back in 2006 and has grown the company from approximately USD 200 million to over USD 1 billion in annual net revenues while also delivering record gross margin, record operating margin and record earnings through many semiconductor industry cycles. During his tenure as president and chief executive officer, Semtech completed numerous acquisitions, including the most recent acquisition of Sierra Wireless.