Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems

The order, valued at USD 1.8 million, came from an unnamed OSAT customer of BTU International and will begin shipping this month through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023.

With this, the total number of units ordered by this unnamed customer is over 300. The Pyramax reflow oven is the oven of choice for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) due to its combination of extreme control of thermal and atmosphere conditions at very high throughput.