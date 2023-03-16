Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems
Amtech Systems has received a multi-unit order for high-volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.
The order, valued at USD 1.8 million, came from an unnamed OSAT customer of BTU International and will begin shipping this month through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023.
With this, the total number of units ordered by this unnamed customer is over 300. The Pyramax reflow oven is the oven of choice for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) due to its combination of extreme control of thermal and atmosphere conditions at very high throughput.
“While the semiconductor industry is undergoing a period of uncertainty, we are encouraged by this recent order that serves the advanced computing market,” says Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems. “Our relationships with key customers in the OSAT sector are ones we are particularly proud of – and in passing the 300-unit milestone with this customer, it’s a credit to the entire team responsible for this account,” added Whang.