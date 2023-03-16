Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

© mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million with delivery of the system being planned for the first quarter of 2024.

Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic is looking to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization.