Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States.
The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million with delivery of the system being planned for the first quarter of 2024.
Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic is looking to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization.
“We are grateful to receive another repeat order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer increasing its production capacity”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.