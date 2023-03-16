Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Nexperia Via Youtube Business |

Nexperia responds to news that its chips have been found in Russian military equipment

News has circulated that Nexperia chips have been found in Russian military equipment. Nexperia says that it has never been involved in projects of military nature and that it has no intention of doing so in the future.

"Nexperia strongly condemns the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We comply with international sanctions, which we fully support, therefore, we have no Russian customers and do not sell to Russia even through distributors," the company writes in an update.

Globally Nexperia manufactures over 100 billion simple, general-purpose chips annually for everyday products such as refrigerators, vacuum cleaners or cars. Many of them go to distributors who resell the company's chips to thousands of parties, either for their own use in the final assembly or for further distribution. However, Nexperia does admit that there are incidents where its products have ended up in applications which the chips were not developed or sold for.

"As a result, the supply chain, from chips to end products, easily involves a large number of parties. Unfortunately, like other chip manufacturers, we have seen incidents where our products have ended up in applications which our chips were not developed or sold for, including in countries where we do not do business."

Nexperia emphasises that it instructs its distributors to comply with current sanctions, laws and regulations. And that in the event that it becomes known to the company that any of its distributors violate sanctions, the policy is to immediately cease all further deliveries and cease working with that organisation. 

"While we have put in place the necessary compliance processes, such third party behavior cannot always be controlled or prevented by us," the company continues.

Microchip reaches milestone in its Oregon expansion Microchip Technology says it has reached a milestone in its multi-year, USD 800 million initiative aimed at tripling the production capacity at its Gresham, Oregon manufacturing facility.
Samsung plans to build five new chip plants An investment of KRW 300 trillion won (USD 230 billion) will result in the construction of five new domestic semiconductor plants for Samsung Electronics over the next 20 years.
Mitsubishi Electric looking to boost its SiC power semiconductor business The Japanese company says that it will double a previously announced investment plan to approximately JPY 260 billion (EUR 1.8 billion), mainly for the construction of a new wafer plant to increase production of SiC power semiconductors.
Improved sales sentiment from December 2022 continued in 1Q23 February 2023 electronic components sales sentiment powers past expectations, momentum carries into March outlook.
Ad
RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO RS Group plc announces that Simon Pryce will step into the role of CEO and Executive Director of RS with effect from 3 April 2023. David Egan, currently Acting CEO, will work alongside Simon in his role as CFO.
Ad
Rebound Electronics has no intention of slowing down 2022 proved to be a successful year for the distributor. The company experienced growth – both in business and presence – in multiple regions. Evertiq reached out to Marcin Malinowski, Eastern Europe Director in Rebound Electronics, to talk about the challenges and of the past year and the opportunities ahead.
Infineon and Continental team up on vehicle architectures Continental will be collaborating with Infineon Technologies AG in the development of server-based vehicle architectures.
onsemi relocates its headquarters – looking to add employees onsemi recently announced the move of its headquarters from Phoenix to Scottsdale, Arizona. The new office is located on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).
Nexperia expands cleanroom space in Germany Caverion has recently handed over an ISO4-certified cleanroom to semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia Germany GmbH for its Hamburg production facility.
Kansas to get new $1.9 billion chip manufacturing facility EMP Shield, a company focused on protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest USD 1.9 billion in a new computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington, Kansas.
Merck and Intel fund new academic research program in Europe Merck and Intel Corporation are looking to enable more sustainable semiconductor manufacturing solutions by funding a new academic research program in Europe.
Flip Electronics inks agreement with Analog Devices Flip Electronics has signed an authorised inventory sales agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to offer traceable, factory-certified semiconductor products.
Murata to expand silicon capacitor production in France The Japanese company says that it is expanding its manufacturing of silicon capacitors by adding a new 200-mm mass production line in Caen, France.
onsemi to integrate its SiC technology in BMW's next-gen EVs A new long-term supply agreement will equip BMW Group’s future electric drivetrains with onsemi EliteSiC die, supporting range extension of electric vehicles.
MKS says ransomware incident will chip away $200 million from revenue In February MKS Instruments became the target of a ransomware attack that affected certain business systems, including production-related systems. Following a review of the incident, MKS said that it anticipates the attack to have a noticeable effect on its first quarter results.
German heavyweights team up to unify design schematics German embedded and edge computing heavyweights, congatec and Kontron, are teaming up to reduce NRE costs, accelerate time-to-market, and improve product & supply security.
Draper expands and opens new office in Indiana Draper is opening a new office in Odon, Indiana, to help the company serve customers in the defense sector, with a focus on microelectronics, strategic weapons, hypersonic weapons and technology protection.
RFMW expands in Europe, acquires both MRCG and MRCC RFMW, a specialised distributor of RF and microwave products, is expanding its European presence via the acquisition of MRC Gigacomp (MRCG) and MRC Components (MRCC) in Germany.
Rochester Electronics receives IATF 16949 certification for automotive production Rochester Electronics has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for the manufacture of semiconductor components at its US-based facilities.
Siltronic's new CEO will take the helm in May Dr. Christoph von Plotho has been CEO of Siltronic AG since 2010. After more than twelve years at the top of the company, he is about to retire.
BSE receives follow-on order for multiple Zeus handlers Boston Semi Equipment (BSE) says that it has received a follow-on order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high-voltage device testing.
Infineon secures microcontroller capacity with UMC deal The two companies have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation agreement to multiply capacity for the production of Infineon automotive microcontroller in order to serve the expanding automotive market.
Macom acquires Linearizer for $49 million Semiconductor solutions provider, Macom Technology Solutions, has acquired Hamilton, New Jersey-based Linearizer Communications Group.
NI acquires Germany's SET GmbH NI is acquiring SET GmbH, a specialist and partner in developing semiconductor test systems, HiL and functional test systems, as well as for developing and manufacturing electronic systems.
Alphawave Semi opens Ottawa office High-speed connectivity company Alphawave Semi is opening its latest office in Ottawa, Ontario.
TSMC's looking to onboard 6,000 new employees in 2023 While other major semiconductor manufacturers are launching savings programs and initiating redundancies, Taiwan's TSMC is bucking the trend, saying it aims to hire 6,000 new employees by 2023.
Load more news
March 16 2023 12:04 am V20.13.8-1
Ad
Ad