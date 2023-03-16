© Nexperia Via Youtube

"Nexperia strongly condemns the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We comply with international sanctions, which we fully support, therefore, we have no Russian customers and do not sell to Russia even through distributors," the company writes in an update.

Globally Nexperia manufactures over 100 billion simple, general-purpose chips annually for everyday products such as refrigerators, vacuum cleaners or cars. Many of them go to distributors who resell the company's chips to thousands of parties, either for their own use in the final assembly or for further distribution. However, Nexperia does admit that there are incidents where its products have ended up in applications which the chips were not developed or sold for.

"As a result, the supply chain, from chips to end products, easily involves a large number of parties. Unfortunately, like other chip manufacturers, we have seen incidents where our products have ended up in applications which our chips were not developed or sold for, including in countries where we do not do business."

Nexperia emphasises that it instructs its distributors to comply with current sanctions, laws and regulations. And that in the event that it becomes known to the company that any of its distributors violate sanctions, the policy is to immediately cease all further deliveries and cease working with that organisation.