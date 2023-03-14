RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO
RS Group plc announces that Simon Pryce will step into the role of CEO and Executive Director of RS with effect from 3 April 2023. David Egan, currently Acting CEO, will work alongside Simon in his role as CFO.
Simon is an experienced business leader of global industrial manufacturing and service businesses with a strong track record of driving results.
Most recently, Simon was CEO of Ultra Electronic Holdings plc for over four years which was acquired by Advent in August 2022. Prior to this, he was Group Chief Executive at BBA Aviation plc for 10 years. Simon has also served as a Non-Executive Director of RS since 2016 and has been Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2019.
“Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to appoint Simon Pryce as CEO of RS Group. Simon is an experienced and proven CEO of high performing international businesses with strong, effective cultures. He has been an enormously valued member of the RS Board for the last six years and been highly engaged in the development of the Group’s strategy," says Rona Fairhead, Chair, in a press release.
Simon will step down from all the Board committees on which he sits with immediate effect. Joan Wainwright will replace Simon as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.
“RS is a business that I have admired both as a Board member, and indirectly as a customer, for some time. RS has delivered a strong performance over the last few years. However, what excites me most is the significant potential of this Group, with its great people and culture. I relish the opportunity to work with David and our colleagues globally to drive the Group’s growth, further enhance operational execution and continue to evolve the RS high-performance, purpose-led culture,” says Simon Pryce.