RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO

Simon is an experienced business leader of global industrial manufacturing and service businesses with a strong track record of driving results.

Most recently, Simon was CEO of Ultra Electronic Holdings plc for over four years which was acquired by Advent in August 2022. Prior to this, he was Group Chief Executive at BBA Aviation plc for 10 years. Simon has also served as a Non-Executive Director of RS since 2016 and has been Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2019.

“Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to appoint Simon Pryce as CEO of RS Group. Simon is an experienced and proven CEO of high performing international businesses with strong, effective cultures. He has been an enormously valued member of the RS Board for the last six years and been highly engaged in the development of the Group’s strategy," says Rona Fairhead, Chair, in a press release.

Simon will step down from all the Board committees on which he sits with immediate effect. Joan Wainwright will replace Simon as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.