Nexperia expands cleanroom space in Germany

With the handover, Nexperia's existing cleanroom in Hamburg has been expanded by 700 square metres, according to a press release from Caverion.

"This project required very specific cleanroom expertise to fulfil the highly regulated hygiene and safety requirements," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Division Germany. “We are proud of our inhouse cleanroom team which has a proven track record of many successful cleanroom implementations for even the highest ISO level,” he continues.

Caverion experts have set up systems for processing around 50,000 cubic meter of outside air, installed around 330 filter fan units including coolers, and around 120 sprinkler heads. In addition, they installed the wall and ceiling systems, including the necessary steel construction work and concluded the project with the final commissioning and validation of all technical components, and wall and ceiling modules.

With more than 1,600 employees, Nexperia in Hamburg produces annually more than 100 billion components.