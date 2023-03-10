Kansas to get new $1.9 billion chip manufacturing facility

© State of Kansas

EMP Shield will build its facility on 300 acres in a measurably secure campus located at the emerging regional cluster. the company plans to have four production lines operating in approximately 235,000 square feet of facilities in the new industrial park that will produce thousands of chips per week. The facility is expected to create more than 1,200 jobs.

EMP Shield says that it will leverage state support to apply for CHIPS Act funding to see its plans to fruition.

The project came together shortly after the CHIPS Act was signed into law last August. The bipartisan legislation called for every aspect of computer chip production to be brought back to the United States – specifically into rural areas of the Midwest. Additional stipulations include private-public partnerships as well as the involvement of higher education institutions.