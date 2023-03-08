RFMW expands in Europe, acquires both MRCG and MRCC

© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Both MRCG and MRCC represent and distribute manufacturers of RF, microwave, millimeter-wave components, in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Benelux. The agreement fortifies RFMW’s international presence, with a very large footprint across Europe.

The transaction is subject to merger clearance approval and is expected to close on March 31, 2023.

“We are excited about this agreement with RFMW,” says Frank Lauber, managing director of MRC Gigacomp, in a press release. “RFMW’s products directly align with our focus and customer base. We are particularly excited to become a part of the RFMW family and we look forward to working with our new global colleagues.”

The addition of MRC will help further cement RFMW’s position as a technical distributor of RF & Microwave semiconductors, connectors, and components in Europe.