Rochester Electronics receives IATF 16949 certification for automotive production
Rochester Electronics has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for the manufacture of semiconductor components at its US-based facilities.
The use of semiconductor electronics in automotive applications has expanded rapidly over the last decades and continues to be one of the fastest-growing market segments. As a result, the semiconductor supply chain has now become integral to a manufacturer’s product planning. The IATF 16949 is the industry's highest standard for quality management systems in the automotive sector.
“This IATF certification further solidifies Rochester Electronics’ reputation for quality and reliability and highlights our commitment to our semiconductor partners and customers. We are extremely proud of our team for their work on achieving this milestone for the company,” says Mike Dube, VP Manufacturing and Engineering, Rochester Electronics in a press release.