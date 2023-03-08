Siltronic's new CEO will take the helm in May

© Siltronic

At the company's latest Supervisory Board meeting, it was decided that Dr. Michael Heckmeier will take over from Dr. von Plotho as his successor after the Annual General Meeting of Siltronic AG on May 6, 2023. Michael Heckmeier will initially be appointed for three years.

"We are very pleased that the change at the top of Siltronic can already take place after the Annual General Meeting, as it provides an excellent framework for the handover," says Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, in a press release.

Christoph von Plotho has led Siltronic as CEO since he took on the role back in 2010. Under his leadership, Siltronic was successfully listed on the stock exchange in 2015.