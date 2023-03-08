Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Siltronic Business |

Siltronic's new CEO will take the helm in May

Dr. Christoph von Plotho has been CEO of Siltronic AG since 2010. After more than twelve years at the top of the company, he is about to retire.

At the company's latest Supervisory Board meeting, it was decided that Dr. Michael Heckmeier will take over from Dr. von Plotho as his successor after the Annual General Meeting of Siltronic AG on May 6, 2023. Michael Heckmeier will initially be appointed for three years.

"We are very pleased that the change at the top of Siltronic can already take place after the Annual General Meeting, as it provides an excellent framework for the handover," says Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, in a press release.

Christoph von Plotho has led Siltronic as CEO since he took on the role back in 2010. Under his leadership, Siltronic was successfully listed on the stock exchange in 2015.

"Siltronic is a successful company in an attractive market environment. With roots in Germany and a global market presence, Siltronic serves the semiconductor market with high-value, quality products. I am very much looking forward to the exciting task of leading this company as CEO and to working with all stakeholders. Together with the Siltronic team, we will develop sustainable solutions for our customers," says Michael Heckmeier.

BSE receives follow-on order for multiple Zeus handlers Boston Semi Equipment (BSE) says that it has received a follow-on order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high-voltage device testing.
Infineon secures microcontroller capacity with UMC deal The two companies have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation agreement to multiply capacity for the production of Infineon automotive microcontroller in order to serve the expanding automotive market.
Macom acquires Linearizer for $49 million Semiconductor solutions provider, Macom Technology Solutions, has acquired Hamilton, New Jersey-based Linearizer Communications Group.
NI acquires Germany's SET GmbH NI is acquiring SET GmbH, a specialist and partner in developing semiconductor test systems, HiL and functional test systems, as well as for developing and manufacturing electronic systems.
Alphawave Semi opens Ottawa office High-speed connectivity company Alphawave Semi is opening its latest office in Ottawa, Ontario.
TSMC's looking to onboard 6,000 new employees in 2023 While other major semiconductor manufacturers are launching savings programs and initiating redundancies, Taiwan's TSMC is bucking the trend, saying it aims to hire 6,000 new employees by 2023.
Rochester Electronics to offer Skyworks Devices Rochester Electronic is now offering its customers active and end-of-life (EOL) Skyworks Solutions products.
IDEX Biometrics solution starts volume production with Linxens and Infineon IDEX Biometrics' turnkey solution for biometric smart cards is ramping into volume production. The solution is based on the company’s sensors, paired with Infineon’s latest generation SLC38 secure element chips and the IDEX biometric card operating system.
TCS and Renesas to open innovation center for semiconductor solutions Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Renesas are opening a joint Innovation Center in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and to collaborate on radio frequency, digital and mixed-signal design and software development for innovative next-gen semiconductor solutions.
Infineon to acquire GaN Systems for $830 million The German semiconductor manufacturer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Canada-based GaN Systems for USD 830 million.
Sourceability reaches $1 billion in sales, within less than 8 years The global distributor of electronic components has reached a major sales milestone, USD 1 billion in sales, signaling 72% year-over-year growth compared to 2021.
SweGaN to open new HQ and wafer production facility SweGaN, a developer and manufacturer of custom-made Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC) epitaxial wafers, is building a new headquarters including a high-capacity semiconductor production facility in Linköping, Sweden.
Apple injects €1 billion to expand German design centre Apple is accelerating its investment in Europe and Germany with an additional EUR 1 billion to expand its Silicon Design Centre. Three new R&D facilities will deepen the company's presence in Munich.
ams OSRAM completes the sale of Clay Paky ams OSRAM's sale of Clay Paky entertainment lighting business has been completed with ARRI AG. With the transaction now completed, the company will continue to focus on the high-technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business.
Fusion Worldwide expands in EMEA and APAC regions The open-market distributor has major expansion plans for 2023. The company is looking to expand its offices in Germany, Japan, and also open new offices in Taiwan and New Hampshire.
Moov expands its presence in South Korea The US company, which operates a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, says it will be expanding its presence in South Korea with additional full-time, native Korean speaking staff dedicated to serving the market.
Rapidus selects Hokkaido for new semiconductor plant Rapidus Corporation has selected Chitose City in Hokkaido as the site for the company’s new semiconductor plant.
$443 million investment to create 405 new semiconductor jobs Silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer Pallidus plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County in South Carolina. An investment of 443 million that is expected to create 405 new jobs.
Integra's OSAT semiconductor project grows further Evertiq has previously reported that Integra Technologies had selected Kansas for a massive expansion project that would create a new one-million-square-foot headquarters and semiconductor production facility. Now the company has released more details on the project.
Farnell expands agreement with ams OSRAM Farnell and ams OSRAM have strengthened their global partnership to bring-to-market a range of new technologies and selected optical solutions for the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors.
Vicor sign global distribution agreement with Avnet Vicor Corporation has entered into a distribution agreement with global distributor Avnet. The agreement expands access to Vicor’s power modules through Avnet’s design and supply chain.
Kulicke and Soffa expands with the addition of Advanced Jet Automation Kulicke and Soffa has acquired Advanced Jet Automation, including the material business and assets formerly owned by its affiliate, Samurai Spirit Inc., a developer and manufacturer of high-precision micro-dispensing equipment and solutions in Taiwan.
Mouser and AKM sign global distribution deal Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with advanced sensors and analog/digital mixed-signal ICs specialist, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM).
indie Semiconductor acquires Silicon Radar GmbH Autotech solutions innovator indie Semiconductor has acquired Silicon Radar GmbH, a German-based specialist in advanced, highly integrated, high-frequency system-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive radar applications.
Lam Research makes several new executive appointments Lam Research has made a series of changes to its management structure across operations, innovation, product groups and sales. These changes are intended to further position the company to capitalise on the growth opportunities available in the semiconductor industry.
SK Hynix DRAM equipment damaged due to impure materials South Korean SK Hynix is reportedly facing some problems related to its DRAM production. According to reports some of its equipment have been damaged due to impurities in zirconium high-k materials used in the production.
Load more news
March 06 2023 3:50 pm V20.13.3-1
Ad
Ad