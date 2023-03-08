BSE receives follow-on order for multiple Zeus handlers
Boston Semi Equipment (BSE) says that it has received a follow-on order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high-voltage device testing.
Demand for power electronics is increasing. According to IDTechEx, the Battery Electric Vehicle segment will see a 15% CAGR globally over the next decade. BSE’s Zeus High-Voltage gravity handlers are engineered to manage peak voltage loads exceeding 11.8kV and the company is investing significantly in continuous improvement and achieving higher levels of performance. BSE Zeus test handlers combine optimised test site design and reliable contact methods to ensure safety and productivity in a wide range of customer requirements.
“BSE continues to see excellent traction in the high-voltage test handler market,” says Scott Kroeger, BSE’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release. “We are well positioned to tackle high-value customer problems in this segment, and we are excited about the continued market push toward electrification. We are pleased that our customer has continued to choose BSE products to meet its growing demand.”