BSE receives follow-on order for multiple Zeus handlers

Demand for power electronics is increasing. According to IDTechEx, the Battery Electric Vehicle segment will see a 15% CAGR globally over the next decade. BSE’s Zeus High-Voltage gravity handlers are engineered to manage peak voltage loads exceeding 11.8kV and the company is investing significantly in continuous improvement and achieving higher levels of performance. BSE Zeus test handlers combine optimised test site design and reliable contact methods to ensure safety and productivity in a wide range of customer requirements.