Macom acquires Linearizer for $49 million

Linearizer was founded in 1991 by Dr. Allen Katz and specialises in non-linear microwave predistortion for use in terrestrial, avionic and space-based applications and high-performance microwave photonic solutions targeting the industrial and defense markets. The Linearizer team uses proprietary design and manufacturing techniques to produce its high-performance components and subsystems.

“We are pleased to welcome Linearizer’s team into Macom,” says Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Macom, in a press release. “This acquisition strengthens MACOM’s component and subsystem design expertise in our target markets, which is in line with our long-term growth strategy.”

The purchase price was approximately USD 49 million, funded with cash-on-hand. Macom plans to maintain and expand Linearizer’s current manufacturing and engineering facility.