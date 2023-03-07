Macom acquires Linearizer for $49 million
Semiconductor solutions provider, Macom Technology Solutions, has acquired Hamilton, New Jersey-based Linearizer Communications Group.
Linearizer was founded in 1991 by Dr. Allen Katz and specialises in non-linear microwave predistortion for use in terrestrial, avionic and space-based applications and high-performance microwave photonic solutions targeting the industrial and defense markets. The Linearizer team uses proprietary design and manufacturing techniques to produce its high-performance components and subsystems.
“We are pleased to welcome Linearizer’s team into Macom,” says Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Macom, in a press release. “This acquisition strengthens MACOM’s component and subsystem design expertise in our target markets, which is in line with our long-term growth strategy.”
The purchase price was approximately USD 49 million, funded with cash-on-hand. Macom plans to maintain and expand Linearizer’s current manufacturing and engineering facility.
“We are thrilled to become part of Macom. The synergy between our organizations is incredible. We look forward to executing a growth strategy utilizing the resources that Macom can bring to bear,” says Dr. Allen Katz, Founder and President of Linearizer.