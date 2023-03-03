TCS and Renesas to open innovation center for semiconductor solutions

© Renesas

“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Renesas. This partnership combines TCS’ global experience in developing and deploying end-to-end industry-focused engineering solutions at scale, its domain knowledge, expertise, and intellectual property with Renesas’ expertise and IP in chip development. Together we will address the industry demand and accelerate the establishment of a semiconductor ecosystem in India,” says Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS i a press release.

The Innovation Center will combine TCS' expertise in IoT and domain knowledge of the manufacturing, telecom and automotive industries with Renesas’ advanced semiconductor designs and skilled embedded software support. By joining hands and leveraging their combined strengths, the partners intend to launch innovative semiconductor designs and software solutions for the IoT, smart cities, industrial, and automotive segments.