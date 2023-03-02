SweGaN to open new HQ and wafer production facility

© SwGaN

The new facility will be built at the Innovative Materials Arena (IMA), a cluster for innovative materials located in Linköping, Sweden, and is currently planned for completion for the end of Q2. Once everything is ready the company will deploy its manufacturing processes to produce next-generation GaN-on-SiC engineered epitaxial wafers in high volume.

The facility has been designed to accommodate a production capacity of up to 40,000, 100 mm/150 mm, epiwafers per year.

“The new SweGaN HQ and production facility provides substantial flexibility and means to support the company’s expansion during its growth journey – in both capacity and space,” says Henrik Tölander, COO, SweGaN, in a press release. “This major step strengthens SweGaN’s deep roots in Sweden and will bring the entire company together under one roof.”

The company will be implementing its patented and qualified GaN-on-SiC technologies at the new facility for high-volume production to achieve economies of scale.