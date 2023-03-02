ams OSRAM completes the sale of Clay Paky

© ams OSRAM

ARRI AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems as well as system solutions for the film, broadcast, and media industries. Clay Paky, established in 1976 and acquired by OSRAM in 2014, is headquartered in Seriate, Italy, and offers a portfolio of moving body and moving mirror projectors, color-changers, followspots, projectors and various lighting effects mostly based on LED and laser-based technology.

The closing represents a planned disposal following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high-technology semiconductor business and its automotive & specialty lamps business. The completion of the transaction represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAM’s strategy to focus on its core technology areas and to divest businesses that are not core to the company’s strategy.