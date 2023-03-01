Ad
$443 million investment to create 405 new semiconductor jobs

Silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer Pallidus plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County in South Carolina. An investment of 443 million that is expected to create 405 new jobs.

Pallidus has been operating since 2015, leveraging its proprietary M-SiC technology to increase the quality and lower the cost to produce silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductors. The company’s technology has garnered traction in the expanding transportation, green energy and industrial power electronics markets. 

In addition to addressing the semiconductor shortage, Pallidus is specifically working to advance energy-efficient sectors, including electric vehicles and mass transit; wind, solar and smart power transmission; and data centers and telecommunications.

Relocating its corporate HQ from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus' 300,000-square-foot facility in York County marks its first operations in South Carolina, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Pallidus intends to grow its manufacturing capacity in order to expand the United States semiconductor market.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023. 

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the state of South Carolina, York County and the city of Rock Hill in supporting our new high-volume semiconductor silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters. The decision to select Rock Hill, South Carolina for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York,” says Pallidus Vice President Global Facilities, Jerry Knowles, in the press release.

Vicor sign global distribution agreement with Avnet Vicor Corporation has entered into a distribution agreement with global distributor Avnet. The agreement expands access to Vicor’s power modules through Avnet’s design and supply chain.
Kulicke and Soffa expands with the addition of Advanced Jet Automation Kulicke and Soffa has acquired Advanced Jet Automation, including the material business and assets formerly owned by its affiliate, Samurai Spirit Inc., a developer and manufacturer of high-precision micro-dispensing equipment and solutions in Taiwan.
Mouser and AKM sign global distribution deal Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with advanced sensors and analog/digital mixed-signal ICs specialist, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM).
indie Semiconductor acquires Silicon Radar GmbH Autotech solutions innovator indie Semiconductor has acquired Silicon Radar GmbH, a German-based specialist in advanced, highly integrated, high-frequency system-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive radar applications.
Lam Research makes several new executive appointments Lam Research has made a series of changes to its management structure across operations, innovation, product groups and sales. These changes are intended to further position the company to capitalise on the growth opportunities available in the semiconductor industry.
SK Hynix DRAM equipment damaged due to impure materials South Korean SK Hynix is reportedly facing some problems related to its DRAM production. According to reports some of its equipment have been damaged due to impurities in zirconium high-k materials used in the production.
HyRel's $15 million production facility will create 50 jobs HyRel Technologies, a provider of quick-turn semiconductor modification solutions, has commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Peoria, Arizona, creating 50 new jobs.
Neumonda appoints Oliver Philippsen to CIO Neumonda has appointed Oliver Philippsen as its Chief Information Officer. In his role, Oliver will oversee the IT teams, technologies and processes within the Neumonda group which consists of the specialist memory distributor Memphis Electronic, the manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products Intelligent Memory, as well as the memory IP powerhouse Neumonda Technology.
Amkor and GF partner to expand European supply chain Amkor Technology and GlobalFoundries have formed a partnership aiming to enable a comprehensive EU/US supply chain from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT services at Amkor’s site in Porto, Portugal.
Fusion Worldwide expands in Asia Fusion Worldwide says it is expanding its base of operations in Japan and is also opening a new office in Taiwan.
Microchip to expand capacity with $880 million investment Microchip Technology says it plans to invest USD 880 million to expand its silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) production capacity at its Colorado Springs, Colorado manufacturing facility over the next several years.
Rogers to streamline operations, reducing global workforce by 7% Rogers Corporation is launching additional actions aimed at improving the company's cost structure, streamlining operations and driving significant improvements in operating margin for 2023.
Balluff expands with new production site in Mexico A new large-scale production site in Aguascalientes, Mexico is set to strengthen the company's global production network and shorten supply chains in North and Central America.
Lam Research to part with 400 employees in California In a WARN notice, Lam Research says that it will be implementing reductions at its campus facilities located in Fremont and Livermore, California.
Green light for Infineon's new Dresden fab Infineon says that it is starting construction of its new plant for analog/mixed-signal technologies and power semiconductors. Following an extensive analysis, the Infineon Management Board and supervisory bodies gave the green light for the Dresden site.
TI invests $11 billion in new 300 mm wafer fab in Lehi Texas Instruments plans to build its next 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab in Lehi, Utah – located next to the company’s existing 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab, LFAB. Once completed, the two Lehi facilities will operate as a single fab.
The semiconductor industry has grown, and so has Smith The distributor increased its workforce by 60% and doubled its annual revenue in EMEA in 2022.
HTC Korea partners with Rotakorn to distribute PMIC's Swedish supply chain solutions provider, Rotakorn Electronics, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with Taejin Technology Co., LTD (HTC Korea) to distribute its power management IC’s and semiconductors throughout Europe, Americas and Asia.
TSMC to inject an additional $3.5 billion in Arizona fab Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant, TSMC, announced on Tuesday that the board of directors had authorized a plan to increase the capital of its Arizona production operation by up to USD 3.5 billion.
Amkor reportedly plans to shut down Shanghai plant for a week Amkor Technology, one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, is reportedly planning to shut down production at its site in Shanghai as the company is looking to cut costs.
Therm-X opens new facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Therm-X is has oepned its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The facility will support the machining and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment for customers in North America.
GM ink long-term direct supply deal with GlobalFoundries General Motors and GlobalFoundries have entered into a long-term agreement establishing a dedicated capacity corridor exclusively for GM's chip supply.
GF's East Fishkill site is now in the hands of onsemi onsemi has completed its acquisition of GlobalFoundries’ 300 mm East Fishkill (EFK), New York site and fabrication facility. The transaction added more than 1,000 technologists and engineers to the onsemi team.
Tüv Nord Group acquires majority stake in HTV Tüv Nord Group acquires a majority stake in the semiconductor and electronics specialists HTV and HTV Conservation, based in Bensheim, Germany.
indie to acquire GEO Semiconductor indie Semiconductor has entered a definitive agreement to purchase GEO Semiconductor, Inc., for USD 180 million.
Gallium Semiconductor expands in the Philippines On February 3, 2023, Gallium Semiconductor officially opened the doors to its new cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Laguna, Philippines.
