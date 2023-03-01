$443 million investment to create 405 new semiconductor jobs

© Pallidus

Pallidus has been operating since 2015, leveraging its proprietary M-SiC technology to increase the quality and lower the cost to produce silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductors. The company’s technology has garnered traction in the expanding transportation, green energy and industrial power electronics markets.

In addition to addressing the semiconductor shortage, Pallidus is specifically working to advance energy-efficient sectors, including electric vehicles and mass transit; wind, solar and smart power transmission; and data centers and telecommunications.

Relocating its corporate HQ from New York to Rock Hill, Pallidus' 300,000-square-foot facility in York County marks its first operations in South Carolina, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Pallidus intends to grow its manufacturing capacity in order to expand the United States semiconductor market.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.