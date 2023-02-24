Farnell expands agreement with ams OSRAM

Würth Elektronik takes the noise out of E-Mobility

The number of e-mobiles is increasing daily. New cars and light vehicles with electric drives are constantly being developed and brought onto the market. One of the prerequisites for approval is passing an EMC test. Do you need to get to grips with electromagnetic interference in an e-car, a light electric vehicle, or a charging station? Würth Elektronik has the EMC components you need. In addition to ferrites for assembly on cables, cable harnesses and busbars, Würth Elektronik offers ferrites for PCB assembly, common mode chokes and EMI shielding products for e-mobility applications. With many AEC-Q-200 qualified catalogue products produced in IATF-16949 certified facilities from stock, free samples for developers and excellent design-in support, Würth Elektronik shortens your time-to-market.