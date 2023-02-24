Kulicke and Soffa expands with the addition of Advanced Jet Automation

© Kulicke n Soffa Industries

The closure of the acquisition broadens the company's existing semiconductor, electronic assembly and advanced display portfolio, thus increasing opportunities across several growth areas including mini and micro LED, which support both backlighting and direct-emissive approaches.

The acquired dispense technology currently supports advanced backlighting production in a high-volume, high-accuracy environment and is complementary to K&S' existing display portfolio. Beyond advanced display, the dispense equipment market, which collectively includes both semiconductor and electronics assembly opportunities, is adjacent to several other K&S businesses serving the general semiconductor, automotive, LED, and memory end-markets. This total available dispense market is projected to be USD 2.6 billion in the calendar year 2026.

AJA will operate as a business unit of Kulicke & Soffa, leveraging the group's global sales and distribution network, operational capabilities, and R&D competencies.