HyRel's $15 million production facility will create 50 jobs

The company's USD 15 million, 20,000-square-foot facility will be geared towards touchless robotic processing systems for microelectronic components, semiconductors, tape and reel, component recovery, and NPI/contract manufacturing services.

HyRel provides services to aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, commercial and OEM. The company is also focused on tin-mitigation processes, utilising their microrobotic systems.