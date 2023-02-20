Ad
Amkor and GF partner to expand European supply chain

Amkor Technology and GlobalFoundries have formed a partnership aiming to enable a comprehensive EU/US supply chain from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT services at Amkor’s site in Porto, Portugal.

GF plans to transfer its 300mm Bump and Sort lines from its Dresden site to Amkor’s Porto operations to establish the first at-scale back-end facility in Europe. GF will maintain ownership of its transferred tools, processes, and IP in Porto. Both partners also plan to collaborate on future development efforts in Portugal.

According to the companies, this partnership enables the first semiconductor foundry through advanced packaging semiconductor supply chain outside of Asia, creating more European supply chain autonomy for key end markets including automotive.

“This strategic partnership with GF will enhance the advanced semiconductor packaging supply chain in Europe and ramp up competitive capacity to complement what is available in Asia,” says Kevin Engel, Amkor’s Executive Vice President, Business Units, in a press release. “Amkor’s collaboration with GF enables us to significantly expand manufacturing scale and bring to market additional assembly and test capability to support our European and global customers.”

With Amkor’s global support and local presence coupled with GF’s tools and processes, the companies will enable the Porto site to help the European Union pursue its goals of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering next-generation automotive and other critical chip solutions.

“GF remains committed to growing our European manufacturing ecosystem to support local and global customers, especially in the Automotive markets. This partnership with Amkor in Portugal will provide much needed services within the EU and expand the US-European semiconductor supply chain,” adds Mike Hogan, GlobalFoundries Chief Business Officer.

