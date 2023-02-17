Balluff expands with new production site in Mexico

© Balluff

Following another record year in 2022 with Group sales of around EUR 560 million, Balluff remains on course for growth and is creating the necessary conditions for this by expanding its manufacturing capacities.

The existing large-scale production sites in China and Hungary will be expanded. Additionally, the company is investing around EUR 50 million in Mexico, strengthening the production network with an additional new site in Aguascalientes, located about 500 km north of Mexico City, which is set to open at the end of this year. Balluff says that its new Smart Factory will create around 700 modern jobs in production, management and administration in Aguascalientes.

Adding to this the company is also set to build a new distribution center close to the headquarters in Neuhausen a. d. F. by 2026.

The new smart factory in Aguascalientes will not only facilitate the planned growth, but also make global supply chains less prone to disruptions, and shorten delivery times for the Americas trading area.