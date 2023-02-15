HTC Korea partners with Rotakorn to distribute PMIC's

© Rotakorn

“Taejin Technology Co., LTD (HTC Korea) is delighted to add Rotakorn Electronics to our global distribution sales network and we are confident that Rotakorn Electronics will deliver world class value to our mission of being the World’s Best Leader in the Power Management IC industry, and HTC Korea will continue marching ahead in the semiconductor industry,” says Tony Choi, Chairman, Taejin Technology Co., LTD, in a press release.

The supply chain solutions provider will distribute HTC Korea's products to multiple industrial and manufacturing industries, including computing, consumer electronics, communications equipment, and automotive applications.