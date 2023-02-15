Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Rotakorn Components |

HTC Korea partners with Rotakorn to distribute PMIC's

Swedish supply chain solutions provider, Rotakorn Electronics, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with Taejin Technology Co., LTD (HTC Korea) to distribute its power management IC’s and semiconductors throughout Europe, Americas and Asia.

“Taejin Technology Co., LTD (HTC Korea) is delighted to add Rotakorn Electronics to our global distribution sales network and we are confident that Rotakorn Electronics will deliver world class value to our mission of being the World’s Best Leader in the Power Management IC industry, and HTC Korea will continue marching ahead in the semiconductor industry,” says Tony Choi, Chairman, Taejin Technology Co., LTD, in a press release.

The supply chain solutions provider will distribute HTC Korea's products to multiple industrial and manufacturing industries, including computing, consumer electronics, communications equipment, and automotive applications.

“We believe Taejin Technology Co., LTD has an extremely strong value proposition for the markets we support and can support their products with a high level of quality and technical acumen. We are pleased to add Taejin Technology Co., LTD to our diverse linecard of quality manufacturers and are confident we can advance the brand throughout our global markets and manufacturing industries,” adds Peder Olausson, CEO of Rotakorn Electronics.

Amkor reportedly plans to shut down Shanghai plant for a week Amkor Technology, one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, is reportedly planning to shut down production at its site in Shanghai as the company is looking to cut costs.
Therm-X opens new facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Therm-X is has oepned its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The facility will support the machining and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment for customers in North America.
GM ink long-term direct supply deal with GlobalFoundries General Motors and GlobalFoundries have entered into a long-term agreement establishing a dedicated capacity corridor exclusively for GM's chip supply.
GF's East Fishkill site is now in the hands of onsemi onsemi has completed its acquisition of GlobalFoundries’ 300 mm East Fishkill (EFK), New York site and fabrication facility. The transaction added more than 1,000 technologists and engineers to the onsemi team.
Ad
Tüv Nord Group acquires majority stake in HTV Tüv Nord Group acquires a majority stake in the semiconductor and electronics specialists HTV and HTV Conservation, based in Bensheim, Germany.
Ad
indie to acquire GEO Semiconductor indie Semiconductor has entered a definitive agreement to purchase GEO Semiconductor, Inc., for USD 180 million.
Gallium Semiconductor expands in the Philippines On February 3, 2023, Gallium Semiconductor officially opened the doors to its new cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Laguna, Philippines.
BorgWarner expands SiC inverter business with global OEM BorgWarner says that it is building upon its current 400V inverter business with a major global OEM by now also supplying 800V silicon carbide-based (SiC) inverters.
GF acquires Renesas’ non-volatile resistive RAM technology GlobalFoundries has acquired Renesas' proprietary and production proven Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology, a low-power memory solution designed to enable a range of applications in home and industrial IoT and smart mobile devices.
Intel is asking for €10 billion to build German fab Intel has reportedly asked the German economy ministry to increase the funding for its planned chip fab in the city of Magdeburg.
Linton Crystal Technologies invests millions in US manufacturing Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT), says it will produce semiconductor and solar manufacturing equipment in the United States.
Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says it has received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia.
Western Digital to cut production and costs Western Digital recently released its second quarter 2023 financial report, in which the company says that it will “continue to take action to reset the business in response to the post-pandemic environment.”
Bosch to invest $1 billion in Chinese R&D and manufacturing Bosch plans to expand its presence in China by enhancing its local R&D and manufacturing capabilities in electrified and intelligent mobility.
Rohde & Schwarz invests €60 million in new German facility The Munich-based technology company is investing more than EUR 60 million in its large-scale "Neubau-Süd" project at its Memmingen location.
Chip equipment maker investigating ransomware attack MKS Instruments has revealed that it is looking into a ransomware attack that happened last week and affected certain business systems, including production-related systems.
Littelfuse acquires Western Automation Littelfuse is expanding its industrial product portfolio via the acquisition of Western Automation Research and Development Limited.
GlobalWafers wants Crystalwise's shanghai subsidiary GlobalWafers has disclosed that it will sign the letter of intent with Crystalwise Technology to acquire 100% of its subsidiary, Shanghai Sawyer Shenkai Technology Material, for up to RMB 100 million (about USD 14.75 million).
Nordic Semi has ambitious plans for Bristol expansion Norwegian fabless manufacturer Nordic Semiconductor, is moving into a new Bristol office development.
Infineon ends 1Q23 on a high note – raises its outlook "Infineon is staying on course in choppy waters, and the first quarter of our 2023 fiscal year has been very profitable. Substantial parts of our business have proved robust even in a weaker macroeconomic environment," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon.
ASM to invest $100 million in its South Korean operations ASM says that it intends to invest around USD 100 million in its manufacturing and innovation center in Dongtan, South Korea, by 2025, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ASM and the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).
Integra selects Kansas for OSAT semiconductor project U.S. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) company, Integra Technologies and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly jointly announced that the State of Kansas approved Integra's Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentive application.
Macom to acquire assets and operations from Ommic SAS Macom Technology Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement – via one of its French subsidiaries – to acquire the assets and operations of French semiconductor manufacturer Ommic SAS for EUR 38.5 million.
LG Innotek prepares for mass production of FC-BGA substrates The South Korean company is gearing up for mass production of flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) substrates in the fourth quarter of 2023, accelerating its push into the high-end substrate market.
Veeco acquires Epiluvac AB Veeco Instruments has acquired Epiluvac AB, a privately held manufacturer of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) epitaxy systems that enable advanced silicon carbide (SiC) applications in the electric vehicle market.
Western Digital gets $900 million investment Memory chip maker Western Digital says that it will receive USD 900 via a convertible preferred stock deal from Apollo Global Management and Elliott Investment Management.
Load more news
February 15 2023 4:15 pm V20.12.21-2
Ad
Ad