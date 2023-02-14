Therm-X opens new facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

© Therm x

The company states in a press release that the facility has the latest technological innovations, like automated production lines, robotics, CNC machining centers, and dynamic testing equipment.

”We were excited to share the inauguration of our new manufacturing facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, with our customers, vendors, government officials, and co-workers. This new plant will provide excellent, Hi-Tech, sustainable jobs for the local economy for the time to come,” says Dan Trujillo, CEO of Therm-X.

The company says that it remains committed to delivering thermal solutions that exceed customer expectations. The new facility will serve as a hub for advancing the company's mission of "providing the highest quality temperature and process control systems to the hi-tech industry."