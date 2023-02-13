GF's East Fishkill site is now in the hands of onsemi

© onsemi

Over the last three years, onsemi has been focusing on securing a long-term future for the EFK facility and its employees, making significant investments in its 300 mm capabilities to accelerate growth in the company’s power, analog and sensing products, and enable an improved manufacturing cost structure.

The EFK fab is the largest onsemi manufacturing facility in the U.S., adding advanced CMOS capabilities – including 40 nm and 65 nm technology nodes with specialized processing capabilities required for image sensor production – to the company’s manufacturing profile, a press release reads.

The transaction includes an exclusive commitment to supply GF with differentiated semiconductor solutions and investments in research and development as both companies collaborate to build on future growth.

With the recent passage of the Federal CHIPS and Science Act as well as the New York Green CHIPS Program, onsemi says that it will continue to evaluate opportunities for expansion and growth in East Fishkill.