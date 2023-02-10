Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© TUV Nord Group Business |

Tüv Nord Group acquires majority stake in HTV

Tüv Nord Group acquires a majority stake in the semiconductor and electronics specialists HTV and HTV Conservation, based in Bensheim, Germany.

With this acquisition, the Tüv Nord Group and its semiconductor subsidiary Alter Technology will extend their position among Europe's OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies providing automated semiconductor assembly, testing and chip programming services into new markets and technologies.  

"The acquisition is part of our group-wide innovation strategy in the high-technology sector. Semiconductors are the key to the advancing digitalisation of the world. More and more companies are having their semiconductor chips tested and processed by external, highly specialised companies," says Dirk Stenkamp, Chairman of the Board of Management of Tüv Nord Group in a press release.

Mr. Stenkamp continues to state that the addition of HTV provides the group with access to sectors such as automotive, industrial automation and medical technology. 

The acquisition includes HTV Halbleiter Test Vertriebs-GmbH, which specialises in testing and programming semiconductor chips as well as sensors and optical components such as LEDs. The acquisition also includes HTV Conservation GmbH, which has developed an innovative procedure that stops the ageing process of microelectronic components. With the solution, semiconductor chips can be preserved functionally stable for up to 50 years.

"We are convinced that with TÜV NORD and ALTER TECHNOLOGY we are placing our life's work in good hands, which will continue our growth course and offer our employees excellent prospects for the future," says Edbill Grote and Thilo Tröller, founders and managing directors of HTV and HTVC.

BorgWarner expands SiC inverter business with global OEM BorgWarner says that it is building upon its current 400V inverter business with a major global OEM by now also supplying 800V silicon carbide-based (SiC) inverters.
GF acquires Renesas’ non-volatile resistive RAM technology GlobalFoundries has acquired Renesas' proprietary and production proven Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology, a low-power memory solution designed to enable a range of applications in home and industrial IoT and smart mobile devices.
Intel is asking for €10 billion to build German fab Intel has reportedly asked the German economy ministry to increase the funding for its planned chip fab in the city of Magdeburg.
Linton Crystal Technologies invests millions in US manufacturing Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT), says it will produce semiconductor and solar manufacturing equipment in the United States.
Ad
Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says it has received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia.
Ad
Western Digital to cut production and costs Western Digital recently released its second quarter 2023 financial report, in which the company says that it will “continue to take action to reset the business in response to the post-pandemic environment.”
Bosch to invest $1 billion in Chinese R&D and manufacturing Bosch plans to expand its presence in China by enhancing its local R&D and manufacturing capabilities in electrified and intelligent mobility.
Rohde & Schwarz invests €60 million in new German facility The Munich-based technology company is investing more than EUR 60 million in its large-scale "Neubau-Süd" project at its Memmingen location.
Chip equipment maker investigating ransomware attack MKS Instruments has revealed that it is looking into a ransomware attack that happened last week and affected certain business systems, including production-related systems.
Littelfuse acquires Western Automation Littelfuse is expanding its industrial product portfolio via the acquisition of Western Automation Research and Development Limited.
GlobalWafers wants Crystalwise's shanghai subsidiary GlobalWafers has disclosed that it will sign the letter of intent with Crystalwise Technology to acquire 100% of its subsidiary, Shanghai Sawyer Shenkai Technology Material, for up to RMB 100 million (about USD 14.75 million).
Nordic Semi has ambitious plans for Bristol expansion Norwegian fabless manufacturer Nordic Semiconductor, is moving into a new Bristol office development.
Infineon ends 1Q23 on a high note – raises its outlook "Infineon is staying on course in choppy waters, and the first quarter of our 2023 fiscal year has been very profitable. Substantial parts of our business have proved robust even in a weaker macroeconomic environment," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon.
ASM to invest $100 million in its South Korean operations ASM says that it intends to invest around USD 100 million in its manufacturing and innovation center in Dongtan, South Korea, by 2025, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ASM and the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).
Integra selects Kansas for OSAT semiconductor project U.S. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) company, Integra Technologies and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly jointly announced that the State of Kansas approved Integra's Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) incentive application.
Macom to acquire assets and operations from Ommic SAS Macom Technology Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement – via one of its French subsidiaries – to acquire the assets and operations of French semiconductor manufacturer Ommic SAS for EUR 38.5 million.
LG Innotek prepares for mass production of FC-BGA substrates The South Korean company is gearing up for mass production of flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) substrates in the fourth quarter of 2023, accelerating its push into the high-end substrate market.
Veeco acquires Epiluvac AB Veeco Instruments has acquired Epiluvac AB, a privately held manufacturer of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) epitaxy systems that enable advanced silicon carbide (SiC) applications in the electric vehicle market.
Western Digital gets $900 million investment Memory chip maker Western Digital says that it will receive USD 900 via a convertible preferred stock deal from Apollo Global Management and Elliott Investment Management.
Wolfspeed to build the world's largest 200mm SiC fab in Germany US SiC specialist Wolfspeed says it will build the world’s largest 200mm Silicon Carbide device fab in Ensdorf, Germany, together with automotive supplier ZF.
Flip Electronics acquires manufacturer of obsolete semiconductors Flip Electronics, an independent franchised distributor of semiconductor components, is acquiring Resurgent Semiconductor.
Intel pulls the plug on Oregon investment as it cuts cost Back in May 2022, Intel announced that it would invest USD 700 million to build a “mega lab” in Hillsboro, Oregon. That plan has now been scrapped as the company is looking to reduce costs.
EU Parliament adopt legislation to boost EU chips industry Last week, the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) voted to approve the proposals for the EU Chips Act made by the European Commission.
Digi-Key launches Global Capability Centre in India Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has officially launched its first Global Capability Center (GCC), a 30,000 square foot facility in Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, India.
YMTC to slash 10% of the workforce Late last year Chinese memory chipmaker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), was added to the US “entity list” – a trade blacklist. Now the company is reportedly getting ready to reduce its workforce by up to 10%.
Jenoptik receives order in the semiconductor equipment field The Jenoptik photonics group says it concluded a framework agreement with an unnamed global technology group at the end of 2022 which is valued at the upper double-digit million euro range.
Load more news
February 10 2023 4:17 pm V20.12.7-1
Ad
Ad