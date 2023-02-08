Linton Crystal Technologies invests millions in US manufacturing

© Linton Crystal Technologies

This is the first Inflation Reduction Act-related announcement for producing solar machine tools in the United States. LCT plans to break ground in Q2 2023.

“We’ve been working on this plan for a while now and are looking forward to reshoring manufacturing to the United States,” says Todd Barnum, president and CEO of Linton Crystal Technologies, in a press release. “As a U.S. company with Chinese ownership, Linton Technologies Group, the geopolitical issues have been difficult to navigate. Our company used to manufacture in Rochester and we’re eager to get back to the United States.”

A site is now being sought, and there are future growth plans to handle any necessary international orders. In order to support customers globally, Linton is also creating a global service team as it aims to expand and enhance operations and efficiency.

The company says it will establish a manufacturing center to build and demonstrate the full line of equipment represented by Linton Technologies Group. This includes Czochralski (CZ) furnaces for monocrystalline silicon ingots, both semiconductor and solar grade, and the machines for producing solar ingots and wafers, including wire saws and polishing equipment. Linton will be the first company to return this technology to the United States.

Linton’s initial investment of USD 10 million will be used to add a new facility, establish a demonstration line, and build 1-2 gigawatts of production capacity, all by the end of year one. This will grow the company’s workforce to more than 75 employees. Linton’s goal is to exceed 2008 employment numbers, when the company had nearly 200 employees, at its New York factory by the end of year two.