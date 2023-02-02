LG Innotek prepares for mass production of FC-BGA substrates

© LG Innotek

In late January, LG Innotek held a tool-in ceremony held at its Gumi No.4 factory, where the company is currently constructing advanced facilities for the production of FC-BGA substrates.

The company has invested USD 336 million in the 220,000-square-meter plant in Gumi, and according to a press release the company plans to continue to invest in FC-BGA.

Once completed, the facility will operate as a smart factory, integrating AI, automation and robotics as well as unmanned system. LG Innotek says that it expects to be able to start full-scale production at the plant during the second half of this year.