Flip Electronics acquires manufacturer of obsolete semiconductors

Resurgent Semiconductor is located in Scotts Valley, California, and is a provider of extended manufacturing for previously obsolete or EOL semiconductor components. The acquisition will enhance Flip’s services and solutions portfolio to accomplish Flip’s mission of “Making Obsolescence Obsolete”.

Resurgent Semiconductor will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flip Electronics and will be known as Resurgent Manufacturing Services.

“The combination of Flip’s financial resources, sales reach, and current authorized supplier relationships will provide a powerful platform from which to grow and scale Resurgent’s business,” says Duker Dapper, Founder of Resurgent Semiconductor in a press release.

Duker Dapper will continue to stay with the company and will shoulder the role of General Manager at the subsidiary.