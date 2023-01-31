Digi-Key launches Global Capability Centre in India

© Digi Key

Digi-Key's facility at Bengaluru is the first of its kind to be set up by the company. The Bengaluru GCC facility will serve as an epicentre for technology and innovation for Digi-Key's operations globally, supporting the organisation in keeping pace with its suppliers' and customers' demands for services and innovation.

"The industry is moving at a phenomenal pace that requires all players to constantly innovate and integrate technologies. In this period of strained supply chains, Digi-Key is playing a critical role in supplying the components that global companies and innovators need to design and build their systems. Our IT team is one of the many departments helping Digi-Key process and ship more than 27,000 packages per day. Our new Digi-Key Global Capability Center expands our talent strategy and is about making our employees feel truly valued," says Ramesh Babu, chief information officer at Digi-Key, in a press release.

Patricia Connolly, CEO and Partner of SMC Squared, Digi-Key's chosen implementation partner, said that the company is happy to partner with Digi-Key to create an Indian technology hub for boch innovation and development.