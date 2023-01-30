Jenoptik receives order in the semiconductor equipment field

© Jeibmann Photographik Torsten Pross

The contract covers the manufacture of complex micro-optical components used in semiconductor production facilities.

"We are delighted that we were able to conclude the past year with such an important framework agreement. This underlines the high level of confidence of our long-standing customer and partner in Jenoptik's leading expertise in optical and photonic solutions in the field of semiconductor equipment," says Executive Board member and head of Jenoptik's Advanced Photonic Solutions division, Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, in a press release.

The group has been experiencing an increasing demand for optical components and systems for the semiconductor equipment industry for some time. Against this backdrop, the group began to significantly expand its manufacturing capacities in Dresden in 2022, with the construction of a new high-tech factory. In the future, micro-optical products will be manufactured here, which will mainly be used in systems for semiconductor lithography.