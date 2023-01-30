Layoffs at Intel operations in California

© Intel

On December 2, 2022, Intel informed the California Employment Development Department that 111 employees working at its facility in Folsom had been notified about job cuts. These terminations were said to occur between January 31, 2023, through February 28, 2023.

However, in mid-January, the company filed a new WARN notice in which it says that it anticipates that the number of Folsom employees scheduled to terminate during this period has increased to 176. It is possible, however, that some impacted employees may find comparable roles within Intel and remain employed.

A similar situation has also occurred at Intel’s Mission Campus in Santa Clara. Intel had initially filled a WARN notice stating that 90 employees working at the Santa Clara campus had been notified that their jobs would be terminated. However, Intel now states that this number has increased to 201. The terminations at the Santa Clara campus are set to occur during the same period as the ones at the company’s Folsom operations.

However, the company’s Folsom operations will see further layoffs as Intel filled a new WARN notice with the state on January 13.

Intel states in the notice that this planned mass layoff will affect approximately 167 employees and are expected to be permanent. The company continues to say that all impacted employees will be notified at least 60 days before termination and that the first layoffs are expected to start on March 15, 2023.