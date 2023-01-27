Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© melpomenem dreamstime.com Business |

Polar Semiconductor to expand fabrication facility

Allegro MicroSystems says that Polar Semiconductor, a company jointly-owned by Allegro and Sanken Electric, and one of Allegro’s primary suppliers of 200-millimeter wafers, is expected to receive a USD 150 million equity investment to expand its Bloomington, Minnesota fab.

The USD 150 million equity investment from an affiliate of One Equity Partners will allow the company to expand its 200-millimeter sensor and high-voltage power wafer capacity at the Bloomington fabrication facility.

In addition to receiving this investment, Polar is pursuing funding under the U.S. CHIPS Act to expand its capacity and cost-cutting measures for supplying sensor and high-voltage power wafers for essential automotive and industrial applications.

This investment is expected to provide Allegro with expanded U.S.-based capacity to support customers for years to come. 

“We appreciate our longstanding relationship with Polar and look forward to continued partnership to support anticipated growing customer demand,” says Vineet Nargolwala, Allegro Microsystems President, and CEO, in a press release.

Allegro MicroSystems opens new R&D centre Allegro MicroSystems plans to open a new US-based office located in Richardson, Texas.
Murata adds another manufacturing building to its network Komoro Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed the construction of a new production building that had been under construction since November 2021.
ASML reports €21.2 billion net sales in 2022 The Dutch company finished the year on a strong note as it reports fourth-quarter net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, bringing the year total up to EUR 21.2 billion.
Boston Semi receives orders for pressure MEMS handlers Bston Semi Equipment (BSE) says that a multinational manufacturer of MEMS sensors has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers used in the testing of its advanced tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors.
Texas company moves all its manufacturing to Skywater VORAGO Technologies, a Austin, Texas-based high technology company providing radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature solutions, is moving all its manufacturing stateside in a strategic partnership with semiconductor foundry, Skywater Technology.
Rochester receives certification for automotive production Rochester Electronics are now IATF 16949:2016 certified for the manufacture of semiconductor components at our US-based facilities.
Bosch plans to acquire eesy-ic GmbH With the planned acquisition, Bosch further expands its semiconductor activities for the automotive market.
Saitama Murata Manufacturing closes subsidiaries Saitama Murata Manufacturing (formerly Toko, Inc.) will be closing its overseas subsidiary Huacheng Toko Electronics on January 31, 2023, and its domestic subsidiary COILTEC on April 30, 2023.
Intel hasn’t dropped its Italian plans – but nothing is set After announcing a plan to increase production in Europe in March of last year, Intel told Reuters on Friday that Italy is still a prospective candidate for a new chip plant in Europe, but not the only candidate.
Infinite Electronics acquires Bulgin Infinite Electronics has acquired Bulgin Ltd, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of connectors and related components for harsh-environment applications.
Western Digital in advanced talks of a merger with Kioxia Memory chip manufacturers Western Digital Corp and Kioxia Holdings are reportedly in advanced talks regarding a possible merger.
Wolfspeed is looking at Germany with interest The SiC specialist is reportedly planning a multi-billion dollar semiconductor factory in Germany.
Haviv Ilan to become the next CEO of Texas Instruments Texas Instruments has named Haviv Ilan to become the company's next president and CEO, effective April 1. Ilan is a 24-year veteran of TI and succeeds current CEO and president, Rich Templeton, who will transition out of these roles but will remain the company's chairman.
How the "golden screw" is changing purchasing behavior The procurement of components has been very rocky in the past two years. Shortages disrupted manufacturing lines often because just one small component was missing. Such "golden screws" literally have been a gold mine for brokers.
Former Marvell CFO joins AMD AMD's CFO and treasurer Devinder Kumar will be retiring from the company and former Marvell CFO Jean Hu will join on January 23 as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Navitas to acquire silicon control IC company Navitas Semiconductor has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining minority interest in its silicon control IC joint venture from Halo Microelectronics for a purchase price of USD 20 million in Navitas stock.
Cincoze Embedded Computer for Vision-guided Robots in Smart Applications
Melexis invest €70 million in Malaysian facility expansion Micro-electronic semiconductor solutions supplier, Melexis, says that it investing EUR 70 million over the next five years to expand its facility in Kuching, Malaysia.
Teltonika is aiming to produce semiconductors in Lithuania The Lithuanian electronics group announces that it has signed a EUR 14 million technological cooperation agreement with Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), to help the group to start a semiconductor chip industry in the country.
Amtech Systems acquires Entrepix Amtech Systems has acquired Entrepix, Inc., a specialist in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and wafer cleaning.
Low-Power RL78/G15 MCU with the smallest 8-pin package option available within the RL78 family
COMh-caRP and COMh-ccAS: Kontron advances industrial High-Performance Computing
Tachyum and Cadence settle lawsuit Tachyum says it has reached an amicable settlement with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. in a lawsuit brought by Tachyum back in the summer of 2022.
Emerson makes an offer to acquire National Instruments Emerson has submitted a proposal to acquire NI for USD 53 per share in cash at an implied enterprise value of USD 7.6 billion.
CML Microsystems acquires Microwave Technology UK-based developer of mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors, CML Microsystems, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based semiconductor company Microwave Technology for USD 18 million.
Analog Devices invest $1 billion to upgrade its Oregon fab Massachusetts-based Analog Devices is looking to double the production capacity at its semiconductor facility near Beaverton, Oregon.
Load more news
January 25 2023 12:30 am V20.12.1-2
Ad
Ad