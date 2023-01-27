Polar Semiconductor to expand fabrication facility

© melpomenem dreamstime.com

The USD 150 million equity investment from an affiliate of One Equity Partners will allow the company to expand its 200-millimeter sensor and high-voltage power wafer capacity at the Bloomington fabrication facility.

In addition to receiving this investment, Polar is pursuing funding under the U.S. CHIPS Act to expand its capacity and cost-cutting measures for supplying sensor and high-voltage power wafers for essential automotive and industrial applications.

This investment is expected to provide Allegro with expanded U.S.-based capacity to support customers for years to come.