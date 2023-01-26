Murata adds another manufacturing building to its network

© Murata

The company says that the new facility will help to meet the growing demand for RF modules in the medium- to long-term, as electronic devices continue to become more compact and feature-rich.

With the new building, the company gets access to 13,460 new square metres of floor space for RF module production. Murata states in a press release that it has invested JPY 5.77 billion (EUR 40.74 million) in the project, this includes the building and manufacturing equipment.