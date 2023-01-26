ASML reports €21.2 billion net sales in 2022

© asml

Fourth-quarter net income amounted to EUR 1.8 billion, an increase from EUR 1.7 billion from the third quarter. Full-year net income amounted to EUR 5.6 billion, which is a decrease from EUR 5.8 billion the year before.

"Our fourth-quarter net sales came in around the midpoint of our guidance at €6.4 billion. The gross margin of 51.5% was above our guidance due to additional upgrades and insurance settlement for last year's ASML Berlin fire," says ASML President and CEO Peter Wennink in a press release.

He continues to say that 2022 was another strong year for the company, which ended with total net sales for the year of EUR 21.2 billion with a gross margin of 50.5% – and adding to this a record backlog at the end of 2022 of EUR 40.4 billion.

"We continue to see uncertainty in the market caused by inflation, rising interest rates, risk of recession and geopolitical developments related to export controls. However, our customers indicate that they expect the market to rebound in the second half of the year. Considering our order lead times and the strategic nature of lithography investments, demand for our systems therefore remains strong."

For 2023, ASML expects continued strong growth with a net sales increase of more than 25%, the CEO says. And for the next year, the company is expecting R&D costs of around EUR 965 million.