Boston Semi receives orders for pressure MEMS handlers
Bston Semi Equipment (BSE) says that a multinational manufacturer of MEMS sensors has placed a repeat order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers used in the testing of its advanced tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors.
BSE has also received an order from the same company for its Panacea pick and place test handler for its next-gen pressure MEMS device testing requirements.
According to Yole Group, the market for MEMS sensors and actuators is expected to surpass USD 22B by 2027.
“Having our customer once again choose BSE as its handler technology partner is a strong endorsement of our approach,” says Scott Kroeger, BSE’s SVP Sales & Marketing, in a press release. “Over the last decade, our Zeus gravity handlers have earned a solid reputation for reliable performance in pressure MEMS. Now, we are excited to offer higher parallelism and productivity with Panacea which combines a unique, flexible design with our proven pressure MEMS architecture to achieve greater levels of productivity and lower cost of ownership.”