Rochester receives certification for automotive production

Rochester Electronics announces that it has received the IATF 16949:2016 certification for the manufacture of semiconductor components at its US-based facilities.

The use of semiconductor electronics in automotive applications has expanded rapidly over the last decades and continues to be one of the fastest-growing market segments. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has previously stated that the average vehicle requires between 1,500 and 3,000 semiconductor chips today. As a result, the semiconductor supply chain has now become integral to a manufacturer’s product planning.