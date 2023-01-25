Rochester receives certification for automotive production
Rochester Electronics are now IATF 16949:2016 certified for the manufacture of semiconductor components at our US-based facilities.
The use of semiconductor electronics in automotive applications has expanded rapidly over the last decades and continues to be one of the fastest-growing market segments. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has previously stated that the average vehicle requires between 1,500 and 3,000 semiconductor chips today. As a result, the semiconductor supply chain has now become integral to a manufacturer’s product planning.
“This IATF certification further solidifies Rochester Electronics’ reputation for quality and reliability and highlights our commitment to our semiconductor partners and customers. We are extremely proud of our team for their work on achieving this milestone for the company,” Mike Dube, VP Manufacturing and Engineering, Rochester Electronics in a press release.