Bosch plans to acquire eesy-ic GmbH
With the planned acquisition, Bosch further expands its semiconductor activities for the automotive market.
Integrated Circuits, such as those developed by eesy-ic, are used in electronic control units for vehicles and other mobile solutions.
The eesy-ic location Erlangen in close proximity to the University of Erlangen–Nuremberg, which has been educating semiconductor experts for many years, shall be maintained as before. eesy-ic already cooperates closely with representatives from research in the work with young talents, a short update reads.
The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.