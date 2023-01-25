Bosch plans to acquire eesy-ic GmbH

© Bosch

Integrated Circuits, such as those developed by eesy-ic, are used in electronic control units for vehicles and other mobile solutions.

The eesy-ic location Erlangen in close proximity to the University of Erlangen–Nuremberg, which has been educating semiconductor experts for many years, shall be maintained as before. eesy-ic already cooperates closely with representatives from research in the work with young talents, a short update reads.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.