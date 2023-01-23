Wolfspeed is looking at Germany with interest
The SiC specialist is reportedly planning a multi-billion dollar semiconductor factory in Germany.
According to a Saturday article in Handelsblatt, US semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed is planning to invest more than EUR 2 billion to construct a manufacturing facility in Germany.
According to unnamed sources familiar with the plans, German auto supplier ZF will own a minority stake in the venture. The report continues to state that the US company is targeting to start production at the site – which would be located in state of Saarland – in four years.
When contacted by Reuters the economy ministry of Saarland declined to comment.