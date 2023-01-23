Haviv Ilan to become the next CEO of Texas Instruments

© Texas Instruments

The transition is a planned succession that follows Ilan's promotion to senior vice president in 2014, executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2020 and election to the board of directors in 2021.

"Haviv is an inspiring leader who is widely respected amongst our customers, employees and shareholders," says Rich Templeton in a press release. "He has a proven track record of delivering results, an intense focus on innovation and a passion to win, all of which make him an exceptional leader. The board and I are confident that Haviv is the right person to serve as TI's next CEO and further strengthen the company for the long term."

Rich is stepping down as CEO following an 18-year tenure. During his time as captain of the ship, TI reshaped its focus to analog and embedded processing.