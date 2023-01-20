Former Marvell CFO joins AMD

© AMD

“I want to thank Devinder for his many contributions to AMD. He has been an outstanding CFO and partner whose leadership was instrumental in creating the financial foundation that enabled our significant revenue growth and success in recent years,” says AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su in a press release

Hu joins AMD from Marvell, where she served as CFoO since 2016 and was responsible for all aspects of financial planning, accounting, reporting, treasury, tax and investor relations. She has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles in semiconductor companies including Qlogic and Conexant.

“I have long admired AMD and I am thrilled to join the company during such an exciting time of growth and diversification,” Jean Hu says in the press release. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and leading the finance organization as we build on the company’s successful operating model and drive long-term shareholder returns.”

Kumar will remain at AMD through April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.