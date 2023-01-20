Navitas to acquire silicon control IC company

© Navitas

Back in 2021, Navitas and Halo created a joint venture to develop application-specific silicon controllers that are optimised to work in combination with Navitas GaN ICs – aiming to set new standards for efficiency, density, cost and integration for a range of applications.

The first family of products has been developed and released to production which addresses AC-DC power supply applications across mobile, consumer, home appliance and auxiliary power supplies in enterprise, renewables, EV and other related markets.

As Navitas was already the majority shareholder, financial results from the joint venture have already been reflected in Navitas’ financial statements and guidance. The transaction is expected to close in February. The addressable market potential for this additional silicon controller capability is estimated at over USD 1 billion per year by 2026, Navitas states in a press release.