Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Navitas Business |

Navitas to acquire silicon control IC company

Navitas Semiconductor has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining minority interest in its silicon control IC joint venture from Halo Microelectronics for a purchase price of USD 20 million in Navitas stock.

Back in 2021, Navitas and Halo created a joint venture to develop application-specific silicon controllers that are optimised to work in combination with Navitas GaN ICs – aiming to set new standards for efficiency, density, cost and integration for a range of applications.

The first family of products has been developed and released to production which addresses AC-DC power supply applications across mobile, consumer, home appliance and auxiliary power supplies in enterprise, renewables, EV and other related markets. 

As Navitas was already the majority shareholder, financial results from the joint venture have already been reflected in Navitas’ financial statements and guidance. The transaction is expected to close in February. The addressable market potential for this additional silicon controller capability is estimated at over USD 1 billion per year by 2026, Navitas states in a press release.

“This is another strategic acquisition for Navitas as we integrate critical silicon controller capabilities with our leading-edge GaN and SiC technologies,” says Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan, in the press release. “Silicon controllers are needed in all power systems and largely define the architecture of those systems. By combining silicon controllers with GaN and SiC, Navitas is uniquely positioned to influence customer architecture decisions to maximize the system benefits and Navitas’ value when using GaN or SiC in next-generation power electronics.” 

Melexis invest €70 million in Malaysian facility expansion Micro-electronic semiconductor solutions supplier, Melexis, says that it investing EUR 70 million over the next five years to expand its facility in Kuching, Malaysia.
Teltonika is aiming to produce semiconductors in Lithuania The Lithuanian electronics group announces that it has signed a EUR 14 million technological cooperation agreement with Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), to help the group to start a semiconductor chip industry in the country.
Amtech Systems acquires Entrepix Amtech Systems has acquired Entrepix, Inc., a specialist in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and wafer cleaning.
Low-Power RL78/G15 MCU with the smallest 8-pin package option available within the RL78 family
Ad
COMh-caRP and COMh-ccAS: Kontron advances industrial High-Performance Computing
Ad
Tachyum and Cadence settle lawsuit Tachyum says it has reached an amicable settlement with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. in a lawsuit brought by Tachyum back in the summer of 2022.
Emerson makes an offer to acquire National Instruments Emerson has submitted a proposal to acquire NI for USD 53 per share in cash at an implied enterprise value of USD 7.6 billion.
CML Microsystems acquires Microwave Technology UK-based developer of mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors, CML Microsystems, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based semiconductor company Microwave Technology for USD 18 million.
Analog Devices invest $1 billion to upgrade its Oregon fab Massachusetts-based Analog Devices is looking to double the production capacity at its semiconductor facility near Beaverton, Oregon.
Wolfspeed appoints Elif Balkas as new CTO Wolfspeed has promoted Elif Balkas to Chief Technology Officer, succeeding the late Dr. John Palmour, a co-founder of Wolfspeed.
IQE expects demand hit in first half of 2023 In the first half of 2023, demand from current customers may be impacted by some destocking in the industry as a whole, according to compound semiconductor wafer producer IQE.
GlobalLogic to open new digital engineering centres in Spain GlobalLogic Inc., is planning to open new engineering centres across Spain. This was announced by Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, during a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Smith opens new operational hub in Singapore The independent distributor of electronic components is opening a new distribution centre in Singapore.
Artista M4 - the new IIOT platform for high-resolution display applications with V-by-One
NI weighs its options – does not exclude sale NI says it has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options – in consultation with its financial and legal advisors – with the intent to “unlock and maximize shareholder value”. This review will include a potential sale of the company.
Expansion is on the horizon for Sourceability Last week, Evertiq reported that Austin-based investment firm CrowdOut Capital had acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG in a management-led buyout. Evertiq reached out to Sourceability to see what the expected effects might be.
Bullen Ultrasonics invests in Ohio-based facility expansion Bullen Ultrasonics plans to expand its Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton to support critical industry sector growth in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).
Kontron starts the new year with major new orders Technology group Kontron has seen a successful end to the business year. In addition to signing major new strategic contracts, Kontron completed the sale of the majority of its IT services business to VINCI Energies S.A.
ROHM’s 4th Gen SiC MOSFETs to be used in Hitachi Astemo’s inverters
Farnell signs Gateworks to provide rugged, industrial SBCs Farnell has reached a new distribution agreement with Gateworks to stock rugged, industrial specification single board computers (SBC).
Rapid Silicon raises $30 million in series A funding Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, has raised USD 30 million Series A Round.
Semtech completes its acquisition of Sierra Wireless Semtech has completed its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 1.2 billion.
World's smallest particulate matter sensor revolutionizes air quality measurement
Infineon extends its cooperation with SiC suppliers The German-based semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new multi-year-supply and cooperation agreement with Resonac Corporation (formerly Showa Denko K.K.), complementing and expanding the announcement of 2021.
North America to strengthen economic ties On Tuesday, the three countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — promised to strengthen their economic relations, increase regional production, and increase semiconductor output.
Entegris to invest $50 million to expand capacity Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industries, plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California, sites to support the anticipated increase in domestic semiconductor production.
Load more news
January 19 2023 4:28 pm V20.11.10-1
Ad
Ad