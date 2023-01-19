Ad
Melexis invest €70 million in Malaysian facility expansion

Micro-electronic semiconductor solutions supplier, Melexis, says that it investing EUR 70 million over the next five years to expand its facility in Kuching, Malaysia.

In order to expand its operation in the country, a new building for probing, shipping, storage, and offices will be built. The company states in a press release that the investment will double the current production capacity at the location in Kuching.

The overall goal of the project is to increase Melexis’ testing capacity. With the demand for semiconductors set to double in the next decade, Melexis says it wants to anticipate this increased need for ICs. 

The new building is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Following the expansion, the new building will have room for 90 new semiconductor prober locations used to test the ICs – which will bring up the site  total to 180. Two of the three floors of the new building will be occupied by probing equipment. The third floor will be used as office space with a capacity of up to 200 desks.

The new building will have a total ground surface of 4500 square meters and will house all of Melexis Malaysia's activities. At the same time, Melexis says that the new building will still have space for future expansions.

The company says in the press release that there are several reasons as to why Kuching was chosen as the location of the new building. It will be built next to the wafer processing facility of X-FAB, one of Melexis’ key wafer suppliers, which will lower the logistics cost. Adding to this the region offers great recruitment potential, with many skilled and experienced people in the area.

