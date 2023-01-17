GlobalLogic to open new digital engineering centres in Spain

© GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic specialises in digital engineering, ergo combining experience design, complex software engineering, and data engineering to address its client’s needs for services. The Spanish centres will represent GlobalLogic’s first sites in Southwest Europe, adding to more than 20 existing EMEA locations across 9 other countries, a press release reads. The new centres will be charged with providing design-led digital engineering services to global and Spanish clients in both on-site and off-site support models.

Spain emerged as a key location for GlobalLogic, inspired by the government’s public commitment to the digital transformation of its economy laid out in the "Digital Spain 2026 agenda" (España Digital) and their ongoing programs to attract technology firms to invest in the country.

Establishing a footprint in Spain provides GlobalLogic access to the country’s software engineering talent.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Spain,” says Nitesh Banga, President & CEO, GlobalLogic in the press release. “To be able to plant roots in a country that publicly embraces digital transformation, and to harness the exceptional talent in Spain to meet our shared objectives is incredibly exciting. Further, we are grateful for the warm welcome and incredible support of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s administration throughout the process. I envision great things to come from our investments here.”

GlobalLogic established its legal entity in Spain in 2022. The company’s expansion strategy includes both organic growth as well as actively looking at growth opportunities through acquisition within the country.

For its Spanish operations, GlobalLogic is considering several target cities including Valencia and Malaga for a 2023 launch, with Madrid and Tarragona on the long-term roadmap. As the company looks to build a strong technology workforce, GlobalLogic says it will seek to hire Software Architects and Engineers, Designers, Data Scientists, and other high-skilled professionals.

The company is also setting the bar high as it anticipates creating a workforce of up to 2,500 to 3,000 professionals over the next three years through local hiring and potential acquisitions.