Expansion is on the horizon for Sourceability

Sourceability is a young company, and it has grown quickly – and that might be an understatement. The company was founded back in 2015 and today it has over 300 employees in 20 locations worldwide.

Evertiq decided to touch base with CEO Jens Gamperl, to see what the future holds for the company following the buyout.

What will this management-led buyout mean for Sourceability in practical terms?

“There won’t be any change in how we run the company in our day-to-day operations. We have more funds for strategic investments and were able to offer our management a stake in the company. This is a unique setup and will allow us to hire more talent since we are the only company in our industry who can offer a stake in the company to their future management,” Mr. Gamperl tells Evertiq.

Since its inception, Sourceability has grown significantly, and in a very short timeframe. How will you further accelerate the business following the buyout?

“The acquisition by CrowdOut will allow us to enter new markets and new regions. Our focus will be on the expansion of our digital services and products. Additionally, we will expand in countries like Korea, Japan and other European countries.”

Last time we spoke we were talking about the market situation in early 2022, with the continued semiconductor shortage. How would you describe the market now that we’ve just entered 2023, and what is Sourceability’s place in it?

“No matter how the markets develop we are prepared for it. Shortages slowed down a little and more inventory became available. Sourcengine is the perfect tool for our customers to offer this inventory to the global markets. We see an increase in inventory managed by our customers through Sourcengine/Quotengine.”

Jens Gamperl continues to say that by selling through the company's digital tools, customers get their products QC’d through Sourceability and the company warranty their products for another 3 years.